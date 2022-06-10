Ex-Falcons Captain Mmadu Guns For Title

As the Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup enters the finals billed for Saturday June 11, former Super Falcons Captain and Assistant Coach, Maureen Mmadu hopes to make history with her young side, Completesports.com reports.

The organisers of the 16 year old tournament this year added the female version to make it an all inclusive event.

The ex- super Falcons midfielder’s club, Maureen Mmadu Football Kiddies (MMFK), will battle a stronger side, Awka Angels in the final of the women’s edition of the Neros Anambra FA Cup slated for 8am on Saturday at theNeros Stadium, Nanka.

Mmadu described the inclusion of women in the Anambra State FA Cup as a good development and commended the organisers and sponsors for thinking in that direction which she said will motivate other teams and create opportunity for female footballers in the state.



“I am happy, it is a new development and will…