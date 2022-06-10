Ghana Suffer Heavy Defeat Against Japan In Invitational Tourney

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Japan in the 2022 Kirin Cup four-nation invitational tournament on Friday.

Despite parading the likes of Andre and Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Amartey and Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan the Black Stars could not withstand the fire power of the hosts.

Otto Addo’s side have won just one of their nine games in 2022.

Miki Yamane opened scoring for Japan in the 29th minute before Jordan equalized for the Black Stars in the 44th minute.

One minute of added time in the first half Japan went 2-1 up thanks to Kaoru Mitoma.

In the 73rd minute Takefuso Kubo got Japan’s third before Daizen Maeda added the fourth in the 82nd minute.

In the other game, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia defeated Chile 2-0 and will meet Japan in the final.

The third-placed match is between Ghana and Chile on Tuesday, 14 June.

Ghana qualified for this year’s FIFA World Cup…