How To Bet Online – Best Tips

If you’re looking to start making the weekend fixtures more spicy with some betting, you might be considering where to start and how to do it right. Beyond simply looking at the best betting sites in Ireland and winging it from there, let’s explore some of the best tips to keep in mind when getting started.

Choosing your favourite markets and deciding on a betting platform

The first thing you want to think about is what kind of bets you want to make. Not all sites have all sports and markets, so consider what’s most important to you.

With this in mind, check if those markets are available on the shortlist of companies you’re currently comparing. Disregard any sites that are not properly licensed and regulated (check the footnotes on the homepage).

Next, consider what sits have the best promotional offers, features (i.e. live streaming games, stats), if they allow cashing out, and how good their betting builder is – along with the general feel of the user interface. Most…