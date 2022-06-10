I’ll Bring Good Leadership To Real Madrid –Rudiger

Toni Rudiger has assured Real Madrid that his arrival will bring quality leadership to the team.

The German international will join Real when his Chelsea contract expires this month.

He told Marca: “Yes, it is pressure, but it is the history of Real Madrid. They are used to winning and the mentality is that: to win. But their winning mentality goes with my character.

“Leadership is something that comes naturally. As a defender you have to make yourself feel present, talk to your teammates…

“That’s what I try to do. I like to have good communication, motivate. I think it’s something that comes naturally to me, it’s not an act, it just comes out like that.”

“The first time I heard from Madrid it was like, ‘wow’. They first contacted me in September or October I think. A club like this doesn’t call you many times so it was amazing.

“I think that in football, as in life, everything is…