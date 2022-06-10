I’m Now Thomas, Not Yakubu –Partey Makes U-Turn

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has made a swift u-turn by claiming he has changed his name from the initial Muslim name Yakubu to Thomas.

Recall that the Arsenal star made headlines not too long ago after he disclosed that he has converted to Islam religion. A lot of people wondered what motivated his change of religion.

Partey disclosed that he has chosen a new Muslim name after converting to Islam following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

He indicated that his Muslim name is Yakubu and he made this known while having a friendly conversation with his friend, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In his submission, he said; “I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it’s no problem. I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day, it’s the same thing. I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu.”

Read Also: Caulker- ‘We Gave Super Eagles Too Much Respect

In a new revelation, Thomas Partey has disclosed that he has changed his name…