Lukaku Won’t Leave Chelsea –Cech

Chelsea technical director Petr Cech has confirmed that they don’t have plans to sell Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Lukaku is being linked with a return to Inter Milan.

But Cech says: “I personally believe he will have a great season.

“Last season we [saw] how strong he can be when he came. Unfortunately, the long term injury he sustained against Villa slowed everything down, and then he had covid as well.

“We could see towards the end of the season when he was fit and ready to go how strong he is. We had a particular season with the covid issues around Christmas. He was one of those players affected.

“I have full confidence he will bounce back and have a strong season.

.”

