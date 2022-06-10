Olatoye Eyes Historic Hammer Gold; Onyekwere Retains Discus Throw Title

Hammer thrower Olusade Olatoye will be seeking to making African championship history in the event when the event starts on Saturday.

No Nigerian woman has won the gold medal in the event since it was first contested in 1998 in Dakar, Senegal and Olatoye, in the absence of African leader and record holder, Echikunwoke Annette will be seeking to write a new chapter in the history of the championship.

The Nigerian will however be wary of the real and confirmed Egyptian, Rawan Ayman Ibrahim Barakat who has thrown 66.73m so far this year to place second in the African 2022 top list behind Echikunwoke. Olatoye is third with her 65.74m effort.

Meanwhile, Discuss thrower Chioma Onyekwere struck gold in the event to successfully defend the title she won four years ago at the 21 edition of the championship in Asaba.

Onyekwere’s feat has extended Nigeria’s reign as African champion in the event to 10 years after Chinwe Okoro made history in 2012 in Port Novo, Benin Republic by…