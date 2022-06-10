Onwuzurike, Nathaniel , Ashe On The Spotlight In 2022 NCAA

All eyes will be on the Nigerian trio of Favour Ashe, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Udodi Onwuzurike on the penultimate day of the ongoing 2022 NCAA outdoor championship in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Ashe will be gunning for gold in the men’s 100m while Ezekiel and Onwuzurike will be gunning for the ultimate title in the men’s 400m hurdles and 200m respectively.

Ashe has been drawn to run from lane four in Friday’s final and knows he will need to run inside 10 seconds to stand a chance of winning.

The 20 year old holds a personal best of 10.04s achieved this year and if he wins, he will become the third Nigerian man to win the blue ribband gold in the event after Olapade Adeniken and Divine Oduduru.

In the 400m hurdles, Ezekiel will be hoping a repeat of his incredible, national record-setting 48.42s he ran last month should be enough to make him the second Nigerian man after Miles Ukoma to win the quartermile barrier hurdles title in the history of the championship.

