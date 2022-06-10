Osimhen Hailed By Napoli For Super Eagles’ Win Vs Leone Stars

Serie A club, Napoli have saluted their player Victor Osimhen’s victory with the Super Eagles of Nigeria over Sierra Leone in a 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying game, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian team defeated the Leone Stars 2-1 on Thursday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Panetolikoos winger, Jonathan Morsay, gave Sierra Leone the lead in the 11th minute.

However the Nigerian team equalised on 16 minutes with a well placed finish by Alex iwobi to the left side of the goalkeeper, following a pass from Moses Simon.

Osimhen got the winning goal in the 41st minute with a right-footed shot from Simon’s headed pass.

No goals were scored in the second half though Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze came close to scoring, taking a shot from close range after Osimhen passed to him in the box.

