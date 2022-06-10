Osimhen Salutes Super Eagles Team Spirit After Win Vs Sierra Leone

Victor Osimhen has praised Super Eagles team spirit in their hard fought 2-1 win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Eagles got their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a positive start, after coming from behind to secure all the three points in Group A.

The game which was played inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, saw Sierra Leone take a shock lead less than 15 minutes into the game thanks to Jonathan Morsay.

But just few minutes later Alex Iwobi equalized for the Eagles before Osimhen scored what proved to be the winner.

The Napoli striker had to go off with what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Terem Moffi.

And reacting to the win, Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle:”Good Team Spirit. Up Next São Tomé💪🏽“

Next up for Osimhen and his Eagles teammates is an away game against São Tomé and Principe I Agadir, Morocco, on Monday.

