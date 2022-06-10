Sierra Leone Gave Eagles Tough Challenge –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has commended the performance of the Super Eagles in their 2-1 victory against Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions looked the better side from the start, but they were thrown an early sucker punch after some piece of skill from Musa Noah Kamara. The 20-year-old found his teammate Jonathan Morsay who promptly placed a brilliant finish behind Francis Uzoho to put Sierra Leone ahead.

However, Nigeria reorganized themselves, and their quality showed as they responded in the 16th minute through Alex Iwobi before Victor Osimhen netted the winning goal of the encounter to earn Nigeria the maximum points.

Reacting to the team’s victory, Unuanel told Completesports.com that the team had it difficult against Sierra Leone.

He urged the players to focus on the next game against Sao Tome.

“I am happy the team kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Sierra Leone….