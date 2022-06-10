Super Eagles Must Win Back Fans After World Cup Failure

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team must strive to win back the trust of the fans following their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a place in Qatar 2022 after losing on away goal rule to perennial rivals, Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Musa and his teammates also suffered early elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The winger believes the players must improve on their performance to win back the support of the fans.

” The last game we played here in Abuja was very sad for everyone especially for me it was a very tough moment, there’s nothing we can do because that’s football, in football sometimes you win or lose,” Musa told a press conference on Wednesday.

“Now we are here for the qualifier against Sierra Leone and everyone in camp is ready to make Nigeria proud once again.

