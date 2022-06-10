Troost-Ekong Optimistic He Avoided Serious Injury Against Sierra Leone

William Troost-Ekong is hopeful that he won’t have to miss much time after an injury scare against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The defender had to be removed from Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture on a stretcher after intercepting a pass 10 minutes from time.

Troost-Ekong was later replaced by Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo.

The Watford centre-back is now facing a race to be fit for Nigeria’s away clash against Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

The former Udinese player has however moved to douse tension after the injury.

“First game & first win to set us off on the new AFCON 2023 campaign. Thanks for the messages. I will be back soon, ” the defender wrote on his Twitter handle.

