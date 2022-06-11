2022 WAFU B U-17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets Defeat Hosts Ghana 4-2 In Group Opener

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria got their 2022 WAFU B U-17 tournament to a perfect start, after defeating hosts Ghana 4-2 in their Group A opener in Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez and Light Ike were the scorers for the Golden Eaglets while Abdul Razak Salifu and Collins Agyemang scored for Ghana.

Michael opened scoring for the Eaglets in the 12th minute off a brilliant free-kick before Williams made it 2-0 on 43 minutes.

In the 53rd minute Azeez got on the score sheet to make it 3-1 before Salifu pulled a goal back for Ghana on 58 minutes.

With 12 minutes left Ike added the fourth goal but Agyemang scored from the penalty spot to end the tie 4-2.

The Eaglets’ next group game is against Togo on Tuesday, 14 June, with a draw enough to take them through to the semi-finals.

Games in Group A will kickoff tomorrow (Sunday) with Côte d’Ivoire taking on Benin Republic…