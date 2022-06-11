2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles To Depart For Morocco Saturday Evening Ahead São Tomé & Principe Clash

The Super Eagles will depart for Marrakech Morocco this evening, ahead of their second Group A game of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

This was revealed by the Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji.

According to Raji, before departing for Morocco, the Eagles will train inside the MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

The training will be behind closed doors as fans and the media would not be allowed into the stadium.

Players and officials of the team will then depart for Morocco via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,Abuja, at 7.15pm.

The Eagles got their 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign off to a positive note after beating Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday.

Despite falling behind following an early strike by Jonathan Morsay, the Eagles fought back thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

For São Tomé and Principe, it was not the best of starts in the qualifiers as they were hammered 5-1 by…