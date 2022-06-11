2023 AFCONQ: Troost-Ekong To Miss Super Eagles Vs Sao Tome Clash

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out of Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe , reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong suffered a muscle injury in Super Eagles’ 2-1 win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday.

The Watford centre-back picked up the injury while intercepting a pass from Sierra Leone winger Kamil Conteh in the 80th minute.

He was later replaced by Kenneth Omeruo, who also took the captain’s armband from him.

Troost-Ekong, Completesports.com’s learnt has travelled back to London to have further test on the injury.

Omeruo will be expected to be the former Udinese star direct replacement against Sao Tome.and Principe.

The Super Eagles will fly out from Abuja to Morocco Saturday on a special flight.

They will return to the country Tuesday.

