Bale Plays Down Plan To Join Getafe

Real Madrid midfielder, Gareth Bale has reiterated that he has no plan to join Getafe this summer.

Bale, who helped inspire Wales to their first World Cup qualification for the first time in 64 years with the winning goal against Ukraine in the play-off final, has been linked with a move to Getafe – who finished 15th in LaLiga.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Wales’ clash with Belgium, Bale said: ‘I’m not going to Getafe, that’s for sure.’

Read Also: Ex-Liverpool Star Urges Jesus To Pick Chelsea Over Arsenal

He added: ‘​​I just want to be playing going into the World Cup [and] to be as fit as I can.

‘I think I heard the manager saying ideally he wants everybody to be playing, and everybody wants to be playing.

‘Hopefully, I can enjoy my holiday and then decide where I want to be and what I want to do to try and play games to be as fit as I can for the World Cup. Once I get back into playing regular football, my body will get more robust and a bit…