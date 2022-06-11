Bonke Returns To Training Ahead Sao Tome Clash

Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke has been declared fit for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup qualifiying fixture against Sao Tome and Principe, reports Completesports.com.

Bonke sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly defeat against Mexico last month.

The former Malmo player missed the team’s subsequent friendly defeat to Ecuador and Thursday’s clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Bonke however joined team training for the first time on Friday night which put him in the frame to feature against Sao Tome and Principe.

Read Also:2022 NBA Finals: Udoka’s Celtics Lose At Home To Golden State Warriors To Tie Series At 2-2

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has however been ruled out of the game due to muscle injury.

Troost-Ekong picked up the injury in the 80th minute of the 2-1 win against Sierra Leone.

The centre-back flew back to London on Friday for further checks on the injury.

The Super Eagles will depart Abuja for Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday for the…