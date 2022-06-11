Collymore Urges Jesus To Pick Chelsea Over Arsenal

Former Liverpool and Three Lions of England striker Stan Collymore has urged Gabriel Jesus to join Chelsea over Arsenal, insisting Mikel Arteta cannot be trusted to bring the best out of the Manchester City forward.

Jesus is to depart the Etihad this summer with Arteta identifying the Brazilian international as his top transfer target.

The 25-year-old is understood to be open to the move despite the lack of Champions League football on offer next season but he has also been offered to Chelsea and Real Madrid with Arsenal reportedly reluctant to meet City’s £50million asking price.

Jesus’ representatives are said to be exploring all options with Tottenham also a possibility this summer.

But Collymore insists the best option is for Jesus to consider joining Chelsea over Arsenal.

“There are rumours of Chelsea sniffing around as well and I don’t think Arsenal will be the only club in the race for him this summer,” Collymore told The Mirror.

“But let’s say Arsenal get…