Dessers Coy on Genk Future

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers says he is ready to give his best for Genk, but has refused to commit his long-term future to the club.

Dessers enjoyed a successful loan stint at Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam last season.

The 27-year-old emerged top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League with 10 goals from 12 appearances.

His future however remain uncertain with Genk keen to sell him for the right price.

“As long as I’m there I will always give 100 percent for Genk,” Dessers told Voetbal Primeur.

“That was also the case in the year that I sat on the couch. But now I feel something is moving. After my vacation, I have to sit down with the coach we will then hear what the plans are.”

“It is too early to say I will leave, but it is possible. There is interest. Let’s stick with that.”

