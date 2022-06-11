Don’t Hesitate To Accept Chelsea’s Contract Offer

Former England star, Glen Johnson has told Ousmane Dembele and Chelsea to work out all modalities in a bid to sign the France international.

Recall that Dembele’s future at Barcelona is uncertain as the France international could leave the Catalan club on a free transfer this summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the past few days.

Asked whether a move for Chelsea to sign Dembele on a free transfer is a no-brainer, Johnson told Bettingodds, “I believe it’s a no-brainer. Dembele must also make a move to sign for the London side.

“You have got to do some clever business. You can’t just go out and spend top dollar for all the best players. If you can get players on the cheap or for free then it makes absolute sense.

“You have to think, what would Dembele cost if he had four years left on his contract?…