Eagles Resume Training Ahead Sao Tome & Principe Clash In Marrakech

The Super Eagles will resume training today (Friday) at 6pm inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja ahead of Monday’s Group A 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe, Completesports.com reports.

This was disclosed by the Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.

The team’s spokesman said journalists will only be allowed to watch the first 20 minutes of the training session and leave.

Also, he said journalists would not be allowed to conduct any interview with the players after the training session.

Also Read: 2022 Kirin Cup: Japan Hammer World Cup-Bound Ghana 4-1 In Four-Nation Tourney

The Eagles will play away against Sao Tome and Príncipe on Monday, June 13, at their Moroccan makeshift home in Marrakech.

While the Eagles recorded a 2-1 comeback win against Sierra Leone in their first game of the qualifiers on Thursday, São Tomé and Principe were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

This is the first time ever the Eagles and São Tomé and Principe will clash.

…