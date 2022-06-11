Edwards Targets Historic Gold For Nigeria

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards will be seeking his first major title for Nigeria when he files out for the high jump event on Sunday, the final day of the 22nd African Athletics Championship in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Edwards, 31 will be making his second attempt for a podium appearance in the competition after finishing fourth at the 21st edition of the championship four years ago in Asaba, Delta state.

While Edwards will be seeking a personal first continental title of his career, a win for him will also be Nigeria’s first gold medal in the event in the history of the championship.

He will look up to hammer thrower, Olatoye Oyesade who made history on Saturday as the first Nigerian woman to win the hammer throw title in the history of the championship.

Edwards will however need to clear a height more than his 2.13m personal season’s best and even his 2.25m personal best to soar higher than pre-championship favourite, South Africa’s Brian Raats who has…