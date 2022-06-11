France Favourite To Win 2022 World Cup

Former Spain captain, Carlos Puyol, has tipped France as Favourites to clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a chat with BolaVIP, Puyol, a Barcelona legend, believes France are favourites to win the World Cup ahead of Spain because they have a lot of players and talent in their squad.

The 2022 World Cup will start in November later this year.

“For me, the main favorite is France because they have a lot of players, a lot of talent, they are a very complete team, they have already been champions and they know the way perfectly,” Puyol told BolaVIP.

“Then there are other teams, such as Spain, who I think can play a great role, but I don’t give them the title of main favorite because I don’t think they have to carry that pressure, but they have a group of young players, with a lot of quality, with a lot of nerve and others with more experience who can also help.”

