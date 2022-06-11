Kane Tips Germany To Win 2022 World Cup

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes Germany has what it takes to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The England captain was asked after their draw with Germany who would be the favourites for the tournament.

He said, “There’s so many good teams. You have some top European teams: us, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and then you have Brazil, Argentina. More importantly Germany.

“You have top teams around the world. To win a World Cup you have to be at a high, high level for seven games.”

Italy, winners of Euro 2020, will not be at this year’s major tournament following their shock loss to North Macedonia in the play-offs.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Kane is known for his prolific goalscoring record and ability to link play.

