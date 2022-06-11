Keister Proud Despite Defeat To Super Eagles

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister says his players can be proud of their performance despite the defeat to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday night.

The Leone Stars started the game on the strong foot with Jonathan Morsay putting them ahead in the 11th minute following a superb cross from Musa Kamara.

Alex Iwobi equalised for the Super Eagles in the 16th minute after he was set up Moses Simon.

Simon was the provider again as he teed up Victor Osimhen for the winning goal four minutes before the break.

“We were disappointed not to get something out the game. We came here with a positive feeling. We felt we could go back home with a positive result,” Keister told a post-match press conference on Thursday…