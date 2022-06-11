Liverpool, Not Real Madrid Deserve To Win UCL

Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, has claimed they “deserved” to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds’ hopes of becoming European champions for the seventh time and securing a third trophy of the season were ended by the LaLiga champions in Paris.

Salah himself was denied six times by an inspired Thibaut Courtois in goal for Madrid.

“We deserved to win, we had more chances, I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves.

“It’s his job, Real recruited him for that. He earned his Man of the Match award. It was his evening,” Salah told L’Equipe.

