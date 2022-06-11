Nwakali Linked To Swiss Club FC Luzern

Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has been linked to Switzerland Super League club FC Luzern this transfer window, reports sport.ch.

Nwakali who captained Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets side to victory at the U-17 World Cup in 2015, has been without a club after his fallout with Spanish club Huesca following his appearance for Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

FC Luzern will be keen on reinforcements after finishing ninth in the 10 team Swiss Super League.

And Nwakali could be a key addition to bolster the squad.

Nwakali joined Arsenal in 2016 before being loaned to a number of clubs and eventually joining Huesca in 2019.

He made 21 appearances for Huesca in the 2021/22 season in all competitions.

He has been capped three times by the Super Eagles.

