WAFU-B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Tackle Hosts Ghana In Opener

A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as the host nation Ghana take on arch-rivals Nigeria in the opening match of the WAFU B U-17 Championship, reports Cometesports.com.

The encounter is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium. Kick off is 5pm Nigerian time.

The hosts have been depleted after several top players failed the mandatory age test leading up to the tournament.

Golden Eaglets head coach, Nduka Ugbade is confident his side will make a big impact in the competition.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are in Ghana to make the nation proud,” Ugbade told CAFonline.com.

“Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy.

“Nigeria has a pedigree in U-17 football and we cannot afford to disappoint.”

The two finalists from the competition will feature at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria early next year

