Bonke Ruled Out Of Super Eagles Vs Sao Tome Clash

Innocent Bonke has been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying match against Sao Tome and Principe, reports Completesports.com.

Bonke sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Mexico last month.

The midfielder was replaced at the break by Katsina United defender Sani Faisal.

The Lorient star jetted out to France on Saturday for further treatment on the injury.

Vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has already been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Troost-Ekong picked up the injury in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will face the Falcons of Sao Tome at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on Monday.

