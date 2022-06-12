Don’t Copy Ronaldo’s Style Of Play –Saha Warns Rashford

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, has advised Marcus Rashford not to copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s pattern of play in a bid to turn his form around next season.

Saha wants Rashford to instead turn to the younger players at Old Trafford.

His comments come following a poor season in front of a goal for Rashford, which saw the 24-year-old lose his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Rashford scored just five goals in 32 appearances for Man United last season.

Speaking to PA (as per The Manchester Evening News), Saha, a former France international, said: “I think he’s a terrific player. I love him. I don’t really understand why this happened, yes, it could happen, but I don’t understand why. Because this guy has got it all, all the quality, speed, he’s got arrogance in his way of dribbling and he can score goals.”

He added, “He needs to come back to basics and a strange…