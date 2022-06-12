Eagles Arrive Morocco Ahead São Tomé Clash; To Hold Official Training

The Super Eagles on Sunday morning arrived Agadir, Morocco, ahead of Monday’s Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

A video of the players and officials disembarking from the airplane was published on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

And according to the media officer of the team Babafemi Raji, there will be a pre-match press conference today (Sunday) at Adrar Stadium, Agadir, at 1.30pm(Nigeria time).

Then at 4.00pm (Nigerian time), the team’s first official training will hold inside the Adrar Stadium, Agadir venue of the match.

The Eagles will go into their second Group A fixture on the back of a 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday.

Goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen saw the Eagles come from a goal down to beat the Leone Stars.

For São Tomé and Principe, it was not the best of starts for them as they were thrashed 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

