‘I Cried For Years Because I Had Bad W’Cups’ –Eto’o

President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o has expressed regret for not helping the indomitable Lions make an appreciable impacts at the three World Cup he represented his country.

Eto’o stated this on the backdrop of the Cameroon’s performance in their 1-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying win over Burundi.

The former Barcelona star ripped into the team’s performance and urging them to do more ahead of their participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, adding that he cried for years because he had bad World Cups.

“I am not happy. I’m not happy at all. You represent the Cameroonian national team. I don’t care who is in front of you, you need to get the job done, Eto’o told FECAFOOT TV.

“I cried for years because I had bad World Cups. But I knew what problem I had and why I had bad World Cups. And that is not going to…