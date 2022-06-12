Martinez Speaks On Lukaku’s Future At Chelsea

Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is determined to be important for his team, amid uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Chelsea following a miserable first season back at Stamford Bridge.

A move back to Inter Milan is believed to be the most likely destination for Lukaku, with his lawyer exploring the possibility of a deal with the Serie A side.

Martinez is confident that Lukaku will make the best call for his career, telling reporters: “He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I’m sure the decision in the summer will be the right one.

“In Belgium, we are quite relaxed with Romelu’s situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that’s the only thing he has in his mind.

“If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he’s moving…