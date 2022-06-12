Mmadu Elated As MMFKC Clinch 2022 Women’s Neros

Maureen Mmadu, a former Super Falcons midfielder was on coud 9 Saturday at Neros Stadium, Nanka, when her pet club, emerged champions of the 2022 Women’s Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Maureen Mmadu Football Kiddies Club (MMFKC) pipped Awka Angels 1-0 in the epic showpiece with Idika Chigozie scoring the eventual match winner in the first period.

Despite the inclement weather, the champions held out strongly, with their heads tightly screwd onto their necks.

The success earned the former Super Falcons Assistant Coach a place in history as the first woman to win the Anambra FA Cup both as player and as a coach following her trophy success with her childhood club, Ado Babes of Onitsha in the early ’90s.

The 101 capped Super Falcons ace equally lifted Cross River FA Cup and Lagos State FA Cup with Pelican Queens and Jegede Babes of Lagos respectively before taking her illustrious career to Norwegian side, IL Sandviken.

An emotional Mmadu…