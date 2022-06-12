NFF Charges Eaglets After Win Vs Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged the Golden Eaglets not to relax after their 4-2 win against hosts Ghana at this year’s WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The coach Nduka Ugbade-led side overcame their Ghanaian counterpart in Group A of the regional qualifiers.

Goals from Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez and Light Ike, secured the win for the Eaglets.

And reacting to the win, the NFF wrote on their Twitter handle:”Great start Eaglets. Massive win gainst the Black Satellites. Keep it up! Ghana U17 2-4 Nigeria U17. Wafu B Championship.”

The Eaglets will be back in action on Tuesday, 14 June, when they will take on Togo and will qualify for the semi-finals with at least a draw.

Group B will kickoff today (Sunday) with Côte d’Ivoire facing Benin Republic while Burkina Faso and Niger Republic will battle it out.

The two teams that make the final final of the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

Four teams will emerge as…