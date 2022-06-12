Peseiro: Sao Tome A Good Side, We Must Not Underrate Them

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has warned his players they must be at their best against Sao Tome and Principe in Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will face the Falcons at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir in their matchday two encounter.

Sao Tome and Principe were thrashed 5-1 by the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their opening Group A fixture on Thursday.

Many have predicted that the Super Eagles will have things easy against the Falcons, but Peseiro has challenge his players not to underrate their opponent.

“Sao Tome have good players in their team. We saw their last game, even though they lost, but didn’t do too badly. We respect them. It’s good to respect your opponent in football,” Peseiro told a press conference on Sunday

“We need to be at our best to beat them. We have to show strong desire and determination.”

Peseiro’s charges edged out Sierra Leone 2-1 in their first game in…