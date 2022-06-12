Pirlo Becomes Musa’s New Coach At Fatih Karagümrük

Legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo will be the coach of Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa at Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagümrük.

Pirlo, who signed a one-year deal, was announced as Karagümrük‘s new head coach on the club’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 43-year-old’s last job was as Juventus head coach in the 2020/21 season.

The statement from Fatih Karagumruk read:”The world-famous football man recently coached Juventus, one of the most important clubs in Europe. Having also had Champions League experience with Juventus, Pirlo signed the contract that made him a member of Karagümrük for 1 year, starting on 1 July.

“Andrea Pirlo’s press conference will be held on Tuesday, June 14, and the place and time will be announced later by our club.

“We welcome our coach Andrea Pirlo and wish him success.”

On 30 July 2020, Pirlo was appointed head coach of Serie C club Juventus U23, the reserve side of the Italian giants.

Nine days later, following the…