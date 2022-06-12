Rivers United Close In On Title, Plateau United Falter Again

Rivers United took a giant stride towards the Nigeria Professional Football League title on Sunday, as they secured a vital 2-1 victory against Abia Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Stanley Eguma’s side opened up a 10-point lead over second-placed Plateau United with five games remaining before the end of the campaign.

The visitors took the lead in the opening minute through Anthony Okemiri.

Read Also:2022 WAFU B U-17: ‘Keep It Up’ —NFF Charges Eaglets After Win Vs Ghana

Rivers United rallied back with Chijoke Akuneto scoring a brace in the second half.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Plateau United faltered in the title race following a 2-1 defeat to Shooting Stars.

Malomo Taofeek put 3SC ahead on eight minutes, while Samuel Mathias equalised for the visitors in the 64th minute.

Moses Omodumueke netted the winning goal from the penalty spot a minute from time.

Read Also: Sadiq Debunks Almeria Quit Rumour

In Uyo, holders Akwa…