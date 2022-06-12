Sadiq Debunks Almeria Quit Rumour

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has reiterated his desire with LaLiga new boys, Almeria next season, reports Completesports.com.

The 25-year-old played a prominent role as Almeria gained promotion from the Spanish Segunda Division club in the 2021/22 season.

Sadiq scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 league appearances for Rubi’s side.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from the club,

but he has expressed his desire to remain at the club beyond this summer.

“Playing in the First Division is a dream, and I want to do it with Almería,” the former Partizan forward told the media, as per AS

“It is a place where I have found the affection and trust of the coach. I have very tempting offers, but I will stay 100% in Almería.”

Sadiq is currently with Nigeria for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying fixture against Sao Tome and Principe.

