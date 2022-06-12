Simon Hails Golden Eaglets For Win Vs Ghana At WAFU B U-17 Championship

Super Eagles and Nantes winger, Moses Simon has congratulated Nigeria’s U-17 national football team, the Golden Eaglets following their win over Ghana at the ongoing 2022 WAFU B U-17 Championship, Completesports.com reports.

The Golden Eaglets defeated the Black Satellites of Ghana 4-2 on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Michael Emmanuel scored the first goal for the Eaglets in the 12th minute via a free kick and Precious Williams made it 2-0 two minutes before half-time.

Jubril Azeez put the ball in the Black Satellites’ net after the break to put Nigeria three goals up. However, Abdul Salifu scored a goal for Ghana to reduce the deficit.

Read Also: De Gea: Why Ronaldo Remains Greatest Player Ever

The rampant Golden Eaglets scored again in the 77th minute through Ebube Okere to make it 4-1, the team conceded a penalty which Collins Agmeyang converted to make it 4-2 for the Black Satellites.

Simon took to Twitter to congratulate the Golden Eaglets and Michael…