Spain Maintain Unbeaten Record As Switzerland Pip Portugal

Spain concluded their UEFA Nations League games with a brilliant 2-0 win at home to the Czech Republic in Malaga on Sunday.

La Roja have now secured eight points from an unbeaten four game run, in mini-tournament at the start of the 2022/23 competition, with two matches scheduled for September.

Luis Enrique’s side look ahead to the autumn matches as the leaders of Group A2 ahead of rivals Portugal.

The hosts had the edge before the break with Valencia star Carlos Soler sweeping home from a following swift team move.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia secured all three points for Enrique late on, as he reacted to a loose ball inside the box, to make it 2-0.

In the other game, Switzerland defeated Portugal thanks to an early strike goal from Haris Seferovic.

Portugal are without Cristiano Ronaldo in Geneva after his late-season injury woes appear to have caught up with the Manchester United star.

The victory is Switzerland’s first in this edition of the competition.

Read Also: NPFL:…