Tomori Thrilled With Full England Debut

England defender Fikayo Tomori was delighted to make his full debut for the Three Lions.

Tomori was handed a starting shirt as manager Gareth Southgate made a number of changes to his side.

“It was a good game, unfortunately we didn’t get a goal,” Tomori told RAI Sport in Italian.

“I learned a totally different way of seeing the game, it’s different in England and something I can take with me for the team, for myself.”

England stay bottom of League A3, with two points from three games, while unbeaten Italy are top with five points.

In the final games of the June window on Tuesday, England will host Hungary while Italy will travel to take on Germany.



