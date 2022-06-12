US Judge Dismisses Rape Lawsuit Against Ronaldo

A US district judge, Jennifer Dorsey, has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Cristiano Ronaldo by a woman who accused the Manchester United forward of sexual assault.

The suit filed by Kathryn Mayorga was ruled out based on “purloined” confidential documents obtained by her attorney which had “tainted” her case.

Last year, another Las Vegas court had also recommended dismissal due to the behaviour of Mayorga’s legal counsel.

According to the judge’s written verdict, “Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case and attempt to unwind the settlement of claims that, themselves, implicate serious allegations of a highly personal nature.

“But in light of the depth and breadth with which the ill-gotten information has saturated her claims and other filings—and likely her memory and perceptions of key facts—any other sanction would be an inadequate remedy.

“Nothing less than a…