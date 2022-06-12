Why Kalu Is Super Eagles Best Dribbler In Europe

Former Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr has rated Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Kalu as one of the best dribbler in Europe.

The German tactician made this known in an interview with AquiTélé as per Girondins4ever.

Rohr believes Kalu’s decline is because he played for coaches who did not show enough confidence in the player’s ability.

“But Samuel Kalu was an excellent dribbler, one of the best dribblers in Europe. He had impressive dribbling stats. I think that, unfortunately, they didn’t know…,” Rohr told AquiTélé as per Girondins4ever.

“There were also a lot of coaches. Kalu had still played quite a bit with Paulo Sousa at one point; then, I saw some good matches with Jean-Louis Gasset.

“Then there was no longer that confidence, he needed to make a difference. He’s a sensitive player,” he added.

