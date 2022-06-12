Why Ronaldo Remains Greatest Player Ever

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in history because of his dedication to the game and fitness.

According to De Gea, Ronaldo is focused in every training session and every game, adding that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is mentally very strong and is an example for everyone.

Ronaldo is known for his work ethic, strong mentality, and superior attitude.

Speaking in an in-house interview with the club, De Gea said via the Manchester Evening News: “He’s great. The way he works speaks for himself.

“The way he treats himself, his body. He is focused in every training session and every game. This is why he is one of the best in history.

“He’s mentally very strong and that’s an example for everyone.”

Ronaldo rejoined Man United in the summer of 2021 from Juventus.

The Portugal…