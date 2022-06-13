AFN Names Benin As host City For Commonwealth Games

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City will host the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

Prince Adisa Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation says the Nigeria Championship which serves as selections for the two major competitions starting in July will run from Tuesday June 21 to Thursday June 23.

Arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free championship.

“The AFN is ready to host a championship that befits our rising profile in athletics world wide. To this end, chief Tonobock Okowa, the federation’s president has set up a committee to oversee both the technical and administrative organization of the event,” said Beyioku who named a former two-time president of the AFN, chief Solomon Ogba as its chairman.

“Chief Ogba and some members of the committee who were in Mauritius met on the sidelines of the 22nd African Athletics Championship…