Alao’s New Book: “The Making Of Nigeria’s Dream Team

Group Managing Director and Executive Consultant of Complete Communications Limited (CCL) Dr. Mumini Alao, has authored and presented a new compelling book titled “The Making Of Nigeria’s Dream Team: Football Gold Medal Winners At Atlanta ‘96 Olympic Games.”

The book presentation took place on Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the 2021 The Ballers Awards ceremony.

Present at the event were former Nigeria international Chief Segun Odegbami who wrote the Foreword of the book; Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; Nigeria Football Federation First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; Alhaja Medinat Temilade Alao, wife of Dr. Alao; veteran sports journalist, Kunle Solaja; renowned sports presenters Deji Omotoyinbo, Charles Anazodo, Temisan Okomi, Mozez Praiz and Matthew Edafe, among other guests.

Nigeria became the first African country to win Olympic football gold medal when the country’s team achieved the…