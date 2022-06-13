Eagles Destroy Sao Tomé 10-0;Osimhen Scores Four Goals, Two Assists

The Super Eagles ran riot against a hapless Sao Tome and Principe side, recording a resounding 10-0 win in their second Group A game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir in Morocco on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

It is officially Nigeria’s biggest ever win in football and it is the second time the country would score 10 goals in a match after thrashing Dahomey (now Benin Republic) 10-1 on 28 November 1959.

The star of the Agadir showpiece was Victor Osimhen who scored four goals and provided two assists.

Terem Moffi and Ademola Lookman opened their goals accounts for the Eagles, with the former bagging a brace while the latter aside scoring a goal, also helped himself with an assist.

The game saw Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, make four changes with Ademola Lookman, Zaidu Sanusi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Terem Moffi all starting.

Simon wore the captain’s armband following injury to William Troost-Ekong in the game against Sierra Leone in Abuja on…