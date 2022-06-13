Ebiowei Attracting Interest From Manchester United, Crystal Palace

Manchester United are facing competition from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace for Derby County Nigerian young striker Malcolm Ebiowei this summer, metro.co.uk reports.

Ebiowei is expected to exit Derby County during the transfer window after making his Championship debut last season during the club’s doomed attempt to avoid relegation after a 21-point deduction.

The 18-year-old made 16 league appearances, 11 of which were starts, and scored one goal, in a win at Blackpool in April.

He had spent time with Arsenal and Rangers without making the cut, but his breakthrough under Wayne Rooney at Pride Park has seen him catch the eye of bigger clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United and Palace are leading the race for his signature.

French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are also keen but the youngster prefers to move to a Premier League outfit.

Newcastle and Tottenham have also been linked with Ebiowei, so he has…